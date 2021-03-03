Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Signature Aviation (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Shares of LON SIG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 399.40 ($5.22). 1,059,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,659. Signature Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 412.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 311.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

