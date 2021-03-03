Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:MTRO traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 128.15 ($1.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,980. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.30 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of £220.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.50.
About Metro Bank
