Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:MTRO traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 128.15 ($1.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,980. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.30 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of £220.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.50.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

