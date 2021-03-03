Barclays Upgrades Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) to “Overweight”

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 64,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,413. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

