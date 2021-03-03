Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 681,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 705,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $348.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $548,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.