Barrick Gold’s (ABX) Action List Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “action list buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

TSE:ABX traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.64. 3,079,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,262. The firm has a market cap of C$43.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.82.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,699,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63,276,124 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,176,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $161,193,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,759,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,941,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356,630 shares in the last quarter.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

