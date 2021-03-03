Base Protocol Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $231,863.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.26 or 0.00479805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00078444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.20 or 0.00497363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,959,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,976,254 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

