BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $23.62 million and $1.21 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00476229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00075364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00054411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00488637 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

