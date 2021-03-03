BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Gap Up to $102.00

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33), but opened at GBX 106 ($1.38). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 101.95 ($1.33), with a volume of 280,798 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £445.21 million and a PE ratio of 46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.26.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.