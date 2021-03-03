BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $104.26

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.26 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 100.50 ($1.31). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 346,752 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £449.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.26.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

