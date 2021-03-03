Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,539,900 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the January 28th total of 2,544,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,914.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

