BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €33.30 ($39.18) and last traded at €33.00 ($38.82). 17,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.90 ($38.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.26.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

