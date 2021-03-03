BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 28th total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

