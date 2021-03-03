BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 28th total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.15.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
