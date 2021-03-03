Beacon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $531.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Beacon has a total market cap of $18,795.66 and approximately $531.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded 132.4% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00019196 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000852 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

