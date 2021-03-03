Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.52 and last traded at $83.76. 1,474,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,090,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

