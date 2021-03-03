Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BZIC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,259. Beamz Interactive has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
Beamz Interactive Company Profile
