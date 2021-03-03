Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BZIC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,259. Beamz Interactive has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

Beamz Interactive Company Profile

Beamz Interactive, Inc develops and sells interactive laser controller technology for various music, game, education, therapy, senior care, lighting, and consumer applications worldwide. The company's product offerings consist of the Beamz Education and Healthcare product family, which includes the Beamz EHC Professional Edition designed for use by professionals in educational or therapeutic settings, and Home Edition, which is designed to participate in making music; the Beamz By Flo consumer product family; and stand-alone software applications that work on PCs, MACs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices without connecting to the Beamz hardware.

