Beaxy (BXY) Trading 41.9% Higher Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $14,407.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beaxy has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.00782738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00027904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

