Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,906,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,824,000 after purchasing an additional 291,218 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $20.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

