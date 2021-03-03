Beetle Coin Trading Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $228,389.00 and approximately $1,401.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 114.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 257,166,656 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

