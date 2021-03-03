Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 49.9% in February

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the January 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.