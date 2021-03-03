Beldex Hits One Day Volume of $6,465.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $91.46 million and approximately $6,465.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 139.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

