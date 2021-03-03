Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading Down 7.7%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 602,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 988,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

