Benjamin Gerard Lewis Purchases 1,000 Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$607,176.50.

TSE ALS traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 253,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,022. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$16.73. The company has a market cap of C$572.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

