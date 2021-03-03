Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Bentley Systems worth $69,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $197,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BSY stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
Bentley Systems Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
