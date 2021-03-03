Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Bentley Systems worth $69,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $197,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.