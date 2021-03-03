Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NLLSF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,753. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

