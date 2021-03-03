BEST (BEST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect BEST to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BEST opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.72. BEST has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

