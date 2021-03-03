Beyond Meat (BYND) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $133.00 to $145.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Beyond Meat had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/3/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

1/27/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Longbow Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $139.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.36 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

