Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after buying an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 342.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 187,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 543.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 151,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,081 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $139.66 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

