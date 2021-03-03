Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) (LON:BZT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) (LON:BZT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,252,756 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.22.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Mankayan project located in the Luzon Island, the Philippines; theEureka project covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the north-west corner of the Jujuy province, northern Argentina; and 30% interest in the Kalengwa project located in Zambia, as well as the Hope Copper-Gold project located in Nambia.

