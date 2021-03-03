B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 153,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

