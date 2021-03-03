B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY 2021

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 90,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

