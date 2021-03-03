BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0007

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $276,029.25 and $1,881.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00791166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

