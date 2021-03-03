Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Up to $256.50

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.50 ($3.35), but opened at GBX 274 ($3.58). Biffa shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 988,751 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Biffa from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Biffa from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

The firm has a market cap of £828.51 million and a PE ratio of -40.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

