Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its price target increased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,755.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

