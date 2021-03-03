Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Down 7%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 2,167,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 979,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,709.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,755.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,845 shares of company stock worth $1,268,668 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $471,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $384,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

