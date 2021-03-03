Binance Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.84 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $37.75 billion and approximately $5.84 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $244.26 or 0.00479805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00078444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.20 or 0.00497363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00179018 BTC.

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

