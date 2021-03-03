Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.80 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $3.62 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00777845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,802,709,652 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

