BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BDSI opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $91,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

