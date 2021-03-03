BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Down 9.8%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. 9,812,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,847,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BIOLASE by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

