BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Down 5.8%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 1,243,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,721,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

