Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.55. 27,158,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 86,817,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

