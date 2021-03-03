BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Down 10.4%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $47.22. Approximately 755,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 589,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.