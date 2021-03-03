Bird.Money (BIRD) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Bird.Money token can now be purchased for $95.54 or 0.00187220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.00784505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,253 tokens. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

