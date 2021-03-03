BitBall (BTB) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1.12 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,888.99 or 0.99635267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00094836 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003919 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

