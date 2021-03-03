Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0055 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $197,419.15 and $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,219.84 or 1.00581326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.11 or 0.00971584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.98 or 0.00440590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00296930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00094611 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006474 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00039094 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,918,634 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.