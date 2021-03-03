bitCNY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $83.25 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $83.25 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00478876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00073302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00078181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00079994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.70 or 0.00474298 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC.

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

