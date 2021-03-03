Bitcoin Incognito 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $117,605.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

