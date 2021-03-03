Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Reaches $666.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $666.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 58.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00250393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00093877 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000586 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

