Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $315.28 or 0.00616115 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $185.82 million and $13.32 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00475120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00074376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00079555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00084413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00489088 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 1,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,388 tokens.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

