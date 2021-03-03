Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $3.48 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and $714.38 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for approximately $186.29 or 0.00373102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,929.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.01038412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,668,114 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

