Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Hits $13,914.11

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 33.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 300.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $13,914.11 and approximately $211.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,168.08 or 1.00318768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00096420 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

